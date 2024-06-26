'The Little Master' alongside two Rovers' champions in O&M Hall of Fame

When it comes to nicknames, being dubbed 'The Little Master' is among the most flattering you can get.
But it is those three words that best describe Yarrawonga champion Craig Ednie's feats on the football field.
So it was no surprise when Ednie was unveiled on Wednesday as one of three players that will be inducted into next month's O&M Hall Of Fame function alongside Wangaratta Rovers duo Mick Nolan and Mick Wilson.
At 172cm and weighing just over 70kg during the prime of his career, Ednie overcame his diminutive stature with a big heart and an even bigger bag of tricks to become one of the best of his era.
Ednie was thrilled to be joining the league's greats in the Hall Of Fame but was quick to downplay his flattering nickname as a bit of media hype by former Border Mail sports journalist Jake Bourke.
"To be sitting here alongside Mick (Wilson) and with Mick (Nolan) who is no longer with us and announced as a Hall Of Fame inductee is a tremendous honour and one I'm very grateful for," Ednie said.
"But I can assure you that nobody calls me 'The Little Master' at Yarrawonga and all my teammates just call me 'Snout'.
"I think Jake Bourke dubbed me 'The Little Master' which I owe him a few beers for."
Ednie's name is often bandied about when the Yarrawonga faithful discuss who they regard as the Pigeons finest ever player with the little dynamo more often than not on the podium.
But who does Ednie rate as the Pigeons best?
"It would be hard to go past Les 'Salty' Parish and John Brunner and most recently Brendan Fevola," Ednie said.
Ednie boasts a glittering career.
Drafted by Richmond in the rookie draft in 2000, Ednie spent two seasons at Punt Road where he played seven matches at the elite level.
Delisted at the end of 2002, he returned to Yarrawonga where he quickly established himself as one of the O&M finest players.
Ednie played 226 matches for his beloved Pigeons, winning three flags, five best and fairests, a Morris medal, a Did Simpson medal and a Norm Minns medal for best on ground in interleague.
He coached his home club from 2008-10 and is a life member of Yarrawonga.
Wilson said his imminent induction into the Hall of Fame had led him to reflect on his career and he cherishes the friendships forged along his football journey.
"It is a real honour and at the same time when you get to the phase of my life, you don't really like the spotlight," Wilson said.
"I've had my time and now like to support other players coming through the football programs.
"So it is embarrassing and overwhelming in that regard but it is a huge privilege and it makes you sit back and make you reflect on the significant things I was lucky to experience during my football journey.
"That includes all the amazing people you meet around the traps through football and not just at club level but right across the league."
Wilson was a vital cog in the Rovers' golden era during the 1990s and a permanent fixture in the O&M rep side.
He played 316 matches with the Rovers for four flags, was runner-up in the best and fairest 1983 behind club champion Rob Walker and is a life member of the Rovers and the O&M.
Wilson is also a member of the Rovers' Hall of Fame, O&M representative on 23 occasions and a VCFL representative for four years.
He coached the interleague side in 2003 and 2006 and was a dual premiership coach at Tarrawingee in 2008 and 2010.
Nolan is a posthumous inductee and is also the uncle of Wilson.
Nolan played 101 matches for Rovers and won flags in 1971 and 1972 and the club's best and fairest in both premiership seasons.
He also played 107 matches in the AFL/VFL with North Melbourne.
Nolan is in both the Kangaroos' and Rovers' Hall Of Fame and also had a stint coaching Mayne in Queensland for 100 matches where he is a premiership coach.
Nolan was named as ruck in the O&M Team of the Century and is the last player named in that side to be inducted into the league's Hall Of Fame.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.