There's blanket appeal in Carevan's plea to keep families warm this winter

More families are struggling to keep warm and well-fed this winter, as daily costs rise and housing affordability decreases.
Border charity Carevan is on a mission to help families after launching its annual winter blanket appeal on Wednesday, June 26.
Carevan director Jacqui Partington said socks, blankets, and non-perishable food items that are dropped off at West End Plaza, Albury, and Wodonga Plaza would be distributed to those in need.
"We hope people drop off brand-new items at the drop-off points," she said.
"There's a growing need in our community, especially in winter.
"Things that were once a necessity are now seen as a luxury item.
"People are sleeping with one less blanket because they don't have it, or going without heating.
"They're doing it tough, and we can help."
Ms Partington said there was a crisis in the community owing to rising living costs but hoped the team at Carevan would be a helping hand.
"We're seeing a broader group of people that are requiring needs," she said.
"It's not just your low socio-economic or disadvantaged or at-risk people anymore."
The donation bins will be at the shopping centres until the end of July to ensure help throughout winter.
Border residents can also make cash donations through the Carevan website.
For more information go to Carevan's Facebook or website.
