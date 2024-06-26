The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Have Your Say

'It's much better to help people': pill testing idea not so hard to swallow

Madilyn McKinley
By Madilyn McKinley
Updated June 26 2024 - 6:02pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senior pill testing chemist Mal Mcleod deomstrates how a pill might be tested at the Groovin the Moo festival on Saturday, April 27 2019. File picture by Dion Georgopoulos
Senior pill testing chemist Mal Mcleod deomstrates how a pill might be tested at the Groovin the Moo festival on Saturday, April 27 2019. File picture by Dion Georgopoulos

The introduction of a Victorian pill testing trial has been welcomed by some Border and North East residents, despite state MPs opposing it.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madilyn McKinley

Madilyn McKinley

Journalist

Journalist at The Border Mail. You can contact me at madilyn.mckinley@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.