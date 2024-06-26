'It's much better to help people': pill testing idea not so hard to swallow

The introduction of a Victorian pill testing trial has been welcomed by some Border and North East residents, despite state MPs opposing it.
A majority of people who spoke to The Border Mail in central Wodonga on Wednesday, June 26, welcomed the trial, which will start in summer and include mobile and fixed site services.
Member for Benambra Bill Tilley and Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy have opposed the trial, with a spokesperson for Mr McCurdy labelling it as "a reckless decision".
However Wodonga resident Chris Brumby said the testing "is common sense".
"When you're young you make mistakes," he said.
"There's no point in older people pointing fingers and saying don't make mistakes.
"It could help make lesser mistakes and save lives."
He said realistically, younger people overdose at events including festivals so implementing the drug checking can help reduce that number.
Deacon Bellenger, of Albury, may not be a regular festival-goer, but believes the trial is a positive announcement.
"Probably because it makes it a safer environment for everyone," he said.
"Especially if it's a 16-plus or all ages event."
He thinks it would be a good idea if NSW joined Victoria in trialling the drug checking.
When asked if pill testing could possibly save lives, Wangaratta's Shannon Mays was quick to answer.
"Absolutely," she said.
"And make it a safer culture in general than it is currently.
"People are going to do what they are going to do regardless."
She said she had heard of pill testing being done in other states already with pretty big success.
Tallangatta's Lorraine McLean also agreed the introduction of the harm reduction service was a good thing.
"It's much better to help people along the way, keep people alive," she said.
"We're not necessarily going to get them off the drugs but if we can get them to take their drugs safely, go for it, I think it's a great thing."
A Wodonga woman, who chose not to be identified, agreed with Mr Tilley's stance that drugs are illegal and pill testing condones the behaviour.
However, she said she felt "50-50" about the trial.
"I do know the medical side of it and it does help save lives," she said.
"But drugs are a terrible thing, but why the young ones have to swallow them to have a good time is beyond me."
The results of a Border Mail online poll asking readers if they supported the pill testing announcement showed an even split as of 4.30pm Wednesday, June 26, with 50 per cent voting yes and 50 per cent voting no.
