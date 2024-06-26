The Border Mail
'This is our Angus moment of the 1980s': says board of new Herefords chief

By Jodie O'Sullivan
June 26 2024 - 7:07pm
Alastair James will take on the role of chief executive officer at Herefords Australia Limited on August 7. PIcture supplied
One of the nation's most senior red meat industry leaders has been appointed to take over the role of chief executive officer at Herefords Australia Limited.

JO

Jodie O'Sullivan

Journalist

