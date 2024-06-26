The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick Summary

Why cyclists on the Border are worried

June 27 2024 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"I've been a cyclist in this area for 45 to 50 years, and the motorist behaviour towards cyclists is the worst I've ever seen in Albury-Wodonga."

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More from Editors Pick Summary

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.