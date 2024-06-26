Why cyclists on the Border are worried

"I've been a cyclist in this area for 45 to 50 years, and the motorist behaviour towards cyclists is the worst I've ever seen in Albury-Wodonga."
As a Border resident, that was a confronting statement to read from Stephen Kilpatrick, particularly when we reached out to the Full Cycle owner on the back of Albury being rated the second best NSW city to ride a bike in.
Whether you're a cyclist or a motorist, what's your experience been? Do you agree with Mr Kilpatrick? We'd love to hear your views.
In better news for riders, Beau Greenway reports that bike loops for the Albury and Lavington CBDs are progressing to make the Border city more cycle-friendly.
Meanwhile, in sport, Brent Godde was delighted to report yesterday that one of his all-time favourite players, "The Little Master", Craig Ednie would be inducted into the Ovens and Murray Hall of Fame, alongside Mick Wilson and Mick Nolan.
Later in the day, there was also a major development in the Tallangatta league coaching ranks. Check out that story here.
Thanks for reading. I hope you have a great Thursday.
Xavier Mardling, The Border Mail, editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.