Saint or sinner? Murphy-Dale learns his fate after fronting O&M tribunal

Myrtleford star Lachie Murphy-Dale has been handed a four-week ban on a striking charge after fronting the Ovens and Murray tribunal on Wednesday night.
Murphy-Dale was sent directly to the tribunal on the striking charge which led to North Albury defender Julian Hayes being knocked unconscious which was graded careless, high and severe impact.
Based on the grading of severe impact, the charge was referred directly to the tribunal.
Murphy-Dale pleaded guilty to the charge.
He will miss matches against Wodonga, Yarrawonga, Lavington and Wangaratta.
