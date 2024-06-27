Council grilled over potentially 'toxic' roadhouse plan in NE wine region

No environmental impact assessments have been submitted in a bid for a massive North East roadhouse project which some farmers fear will contaminate their irrigation water.
Progress on the proposed project, earmarked for the heart of the wine region of Rutherglen, is being closely watched by vineyard operators, town residents and local businesses.
Indigo Shire councillors at their monthly meeting on Tuesday, June 25, acknowledged a petition calling to quash the development.
Opponents to the $3.6 million project - which was quietly announced on May 9 - organised a community meeting at Rutherglen on Thursday, June 20, which was attended by 70 people.
Rutherglen resident and environmentalist Peter Twigg said he was concerned there were no impact assessments for Lake Moodemere or Sunday Creek attached to the planning application.
"The major concern is the environmental impact on both these waterways from the resultant contamination if this application is approved," Mr Twigg said.
"The potential for contaminated run-off from the proposed site is frightening as the natural contours direct water straight into Lake Moodemere and Sunday Creek via an ephemeral creek that is situated near the junction of the Murray Valley Highway and Federation Way.
"Sunday Creek is a natural anabranch of the Murray River and flows when the Murray River is at moderate flood levels."
At the June 25 Indigo meeting, Mr Twigg quizzed the council: "Will the applicant for the 24-hour truck stop ... be required to provide environmental impact assessments for both Lake Moodemere and Sunday Creek?"
The council's director of planning and corporate services, Greg Pinkerton, told the meeting: "Council has referred the application to the Catchment Management Authority and also the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action and they will advise.
"If they need any further information, or they want particular studies done, then they will ask that of the applicant. This work's not yet completed, so I can't provide any further details on that."
Mr Twigg's second question to council was regarding concerns about traffic safety at the intersection with the expected surge in the volume of light and heavy vehicles.
"What actions have council staff taken with VicRoads to insist on a roundabout as a condition for the service station truck stop to improve safety, traffic safety for all motorists?" his question, read to the meeting by mayor Sophie Price, asked.
Mr Pinkerton said the matter had been referred to a Victorian government department.
"The Department of Transport and Planning are the authority that deal with that so we referred it to them," Mr Pinkerton said.
"Whether it's a roundabout or whatever it is, if they do support this application, they would then stipulate what would need to be done in that area for that site.
"At this stage we haven't heard back."
The Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action and the Department of Transport and Planning have been contacted by The Border Mail.
