Support for mother and son who fled their home during 'intense' fire

By Blair Thomson
Updated June 27 2024 - 10:28am, first published 9:26am
Anita and Corey Brown escaped their burning Cudgewa home on the Murray Valley Highway about 12.30am on Wednesday. Picture supplied
A Cudgewa mother and her son have escaped their burning home after a wood heater sparked a blaze, with firefighters noting a smoke alarm saved their lives.

