Fendyk: I think Chiltern still has the crown as the best side in the competition

Q: Beechworth is sitting on top with a 10-1 record but do you think externally the Bushrangers are rated as the best side in the competition at the moment?
A: Not at all, I think Chiltern still has the crown as the best side in the competition. Everyone you speak to rates the Swans as the team to beat and internally we feel the same way.
Q: It's been a while since Beechworth has been involved in a top-of-the-table clash and you don't get any bigger home and away clashes than this?
A: The Swans are one of our biggest rivals and both clubs have got a good following so hopefully we can attract a big crowd and produce a match that lives up to the hype.
Q: You won't lack any confidence against the Swans after springing an upset against them during the home and away season for the past two years?
A: We won't lack confidence but I think we beat them two years ago in a mud slog at Beechworth and then last year when they had a stack out for a wedding. Hopefully it's good weather on the weekend and both sides can put on a bit of a spectacle.
Q: One criticism of the Bushrangers over the past two years is that you can struggle once you get on a fast deck at Sandy Creek. Do you think you have got a side better suited to Sandy Creek this season?
A: I think we are better suited this year for sure. I don't think we are any faster or slower but a few of the younger guys have gone to the next level which has made us a better side. We have played on fast decks all year and haven't had a wet weather match this season so far.
Q: Who would be leading your best and fairest at the moment?
A: Connor Stone, Brad Fendyk and Degan Dolny are all enjoying outstanding seasons and one of the main reasons behind our 10-1 record.
ROUND 12
Saturday, June 29
Yackandandah v Kiewa-SC
Chiltern v Beechworth
Mitta Utd v Barnawartha
Rutherglen v Wahgunyah
Dederang-MB v Tallangatta
Wod. Saints v Thurgoona
Top of the table clash where Beechworth can take a step closer to the minor premiership if they can claim the prized scalp of the reigning premier. The Swans may have only lost one match but there are a few cracks starting to appear, especially in attack where they rely heavily on Mark Doolan to kick a winning score in the absence of Ethan Boxall, Jake Cooper and Luke Daly. Versatile Swan Dion Gleeson and coach Brad Hibberson combined for 13 goals last weekend and will need to hit the scoreboard again this week but against some quality opposition. If Cam and Brad Fendyk alongside Connor Stone can fire for the visitors, they can spring an upset.
Verdict: Beechworth by nine points
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.