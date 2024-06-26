Fendyk: I think Chiltern still has the crown as the best side in the competition

Top of the table clash where Beechworth can take a step closer to the minor premiership if they can claim the prized scalp of the reigning premier. The Swans may have only lost one match but there are a few cracks starting to appear, especially in attack where they rely heavily on Mark Doolan to kick a winning score in the absence of Ethan Boxall, Jake Cooper and Luke Daly. Versatile Swan Dion Gleeson and coach Brad Hibberson combined for 13 goals last weekend and will need to hit the scoreboard again this week but against some quality opposition. If Cam and Brad Fendyk alongside Connor Stone can fire for the visitors, they can spring an upset.

