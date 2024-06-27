Military helicopter makes spectacular touch down in central Wodonga

A military helicopter has touched down in spectacular fashion in Wodonga.
A large crowd watched the MH-60R Seahawk land on the Wodonga Senior Secondary College oval on Brockley Street on Thursday morning.
The chopper touched down about 9.30am on June 27.
The school's youth engagement officer and defence school mentor Claire Cartwright said it was the exciting culmination to 12 months of planning.
"It's a very rare experience," she said.
"We've been working on this project since about June last year.
"All of our trade and defence students and the students of defence force families are involved.
"The whole school will be able to get to touch and feel the aircraft."
Defence Force members are speaking to students about military career opportunities.
"Students can get up close with the helicopter and speak to the staff," Ms Cartwright said.
"There are approximately 10 military staff on the ground and a pilot and helicopter staff.
"It's certainly something you don't experience any day."
Principal Vern Hilditch said students from other schools had also been invited.
"There are a range of students who have expressed interest in the Air Force and Defence Force," he said.
"They're very interested in it."
The helicopter, which flew down from HMAS Albatross in Nowra, is scheduled to take off between 11am and 12pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.