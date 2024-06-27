The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

What's stopping the flood damage fix at Corowa from moving 'Foord'

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
June 27 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sandbags sit at the entrance to social rooms, which also house the football-netball club's canteen, during the spring floods of November 2022 which saw John Foord Oval, which sits next to the Murray River, inundated.
Sandbags sit at the entrance to social rooms, which also house the football-netball club's canteen, during the spring floods of November 2022 which saw John Foord Oval, which sits next to the Murray River, inundated.

More than 18 months after flooding closed social rooms at Corowa's John Foord Oval, there is no clear timeframe for when an insurance payout will be made to allow for repairs.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.