What's stopping the flood damage fix at Corowa from moving 'Foord'

More than 18 months after flooding closed social rooms at Corowa's John Foord Oval, there is no clear timeframe for when an insurance payout will be made to allow for repairs.
Federation Council, as the site owner, is keenly awaiting the money, as is the Corowa-Rutherglen Football-Netball Club which plays at the ground.
Council general manager Adrian Butler said a re-assessment by the insurance company had delayed the settlement, but it was hoped it was now in its final stages.
He said the amount of cash that would be received was unclear but it was anticipated it would be used to remove mould and asbestos from the social rooms which have been off-limits for use since the flooding.
Club president Graeme Hosier said "it is hard to run a football club without social rooms. not only for us, but also for the juniors and Auskick".
"Our aim is to try and get something up and going for next season," Mr Hosier said.
The club has been hosting events at Club Corowa, which it would otherwise stage at its home ground and generate direct income.
Federation councillors this week gave in-principle support to two motions passed by the John Foord Oval facility committee on June 11.
The first relates to the formation of a working group, by the committee, to investigate re-establishing social facilities and the committee endorsing continued work towards the "long-term vision for the facility".
Mayor Pat Bourke said it was clear if the existing complex was demolished there would be no money to fund a "grand plan" with new buildings, however that did not mean planning for a long-term upgrade should not occur.
Councillor Aaron Nicholls expressed frustration at a lack of detailed design work.
"To get money you need to have a resolved design, whether or not it's for the temporary facility, whether or not it's for the female change room, whether or not it's for the new building, money has to be invested in the design phase to be enable to activate the next phases of any project," Cr Nicholls said.
"I would implore anyone from the committee, from the club, anyone with an interest in this project, money has to be spent on the design process, it can't be a case of ringing a builder and saying 'what can you do?'."
Mr Hosier said "we've got a bit of a design, but not a really good one" and added work was occurring in consultation with regional football administrators.
The club has a $700,000 grant for change rooms for netballers and female footballers that it would like to incorporate in funding a new complex.
Shipping containers are being used for away change rooms.
They were plans to have larger demountable buildings brought from football grounds in Shepparton and western Sydney for 2025 but they will remain due to demand continuing at those sites.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.