The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Column

THEN AND NOW: Hume and Hovell trek a story of inception, but also intrusion

By Bruce Pennay, Albury and District Historical Society
June 27 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A version of the Hume and Hovell expedition party preparing to cross the Hume (Murray) River. Picture supplied
A version of the Hume and Hovell expedition party preparing to cross the Hume (Murray) River. Picture supplied

The fifth in the Albury and District Historical Society's series leading up to November's bicentenary of the Hume and Hovell expedition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.