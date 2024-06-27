Dog launched attack on tiny pooch before owner 'lost his bottle' at victim

A dog walker who tried to protect his family, including his young grandson, from a German shepherd on the loose was threatened by the owner who "completely lost his bottle".
Rather than apologising for his dog aggressively approaching the other group and biting a tiny papillon, Zackary Nicholas Lamb-Feros unleashed a torrent of abuse against the grandfather.
"Don't kick my f---ing dog," he said with clenched fists.
"I'm going to f---ing punch you, I'm going to f---ing kick you."
The incident unfolded at the Tallangatta showgrounds on July 14, 2023.
Lamb-Feros, 20, was living in a bus at the site.
The grandfather and grandmother walking their small papillon with their three-year-old grandchild were nearby about 5.10pm.
It was a daily walk for the grandparents.
They secured their dog as they approached the bus as they knew the German shepherd wasn't friendly.
Lamb-Feros' dog was outside urinating and rushed at the group, causing the grandfather to get between the animals.
The German shepherd latched onto the papillon.
The breed typically weighs just three to four kilograms.
The grandfather feared being seriously hurt by Lamb-Feros and feared his grandson could be attacked by the dog.
The man and his family fled to their home, locked all the doors and windows, and called police.
The smaller dog suffered a "pronounced limp" and Lamb-Feros was charged with a dog attack offence and assaulting the grandfather.
Lawyer Marcel White said his client had seen his dog get kicked in the head and "completely lost his bottle".
He said while there was no physical assault on the grandfather, it would have been frightening.
Magistrate Megan Casey said Lamb-Feros' behaviour was "a bit of a worry".
"I know you were worried about your dog, but your dog had just attacked another dog," she said.
The magistrate told the 20-year-old to "take a big, deep breath before you respond" and ordered he undertake an anger management course.
"They should be able to give you some good ideas ... without resorting to violence," Ms Casey said.
She did not impose a conviction and ordered Lamb-Feros be of good behaviour for six months.
