Cheer, cheer, Vandermeer: Loyal Swan reaches magic milestone

It certainly wasn't team success that was the motivating factor for Chiltern's Jayden Vandermeer to remain loyal to the Swans early in his career.
After making his senior debut in 2011 under coach Dane O'Neill while still eligible for thirds, Vandermeer said he could count his number of finals appearances on one hand pre-COVID.
"Before COVID I reckon I played in a couple of elimination finals and got beat," Vandermeer said.
"We did make the preliminary final in 2015 when Mark Doolan was coach but I missed the match with injury.
"So I certainly had some lean years in regards to finals appearances at the beginning of my career."
Despite the Swans' lack of success, Vandermeer's passion for the red and white never waivered.
His loyalty was rewarded when he notched his 200-match milestone with his beloved Swans against Dederang-Mt Beauty last weekend.
Vandermeer said it was a 'special' moment to reach the impressive milestone.
"It's special and I feel privileged to play 200-matches for a club like Chiltern which boasts such a rich history," he said.
"It's a good feeling to reach the milestone.
"I don't remember too much about my senior debut other than it was a win against Tallangatta.
"It seems like a long time ago now.
"This is my 14th season of senior football and like everyone else, COVID robbed me of a few games.
"But it's certainly been a long time at the one club and something that I'm immensely proud of."
Now 29, Vandermeer has enjoyed the finals success that he desperately craved for the past two seasons.
The talented midfielder has been co-captain alongside Ben Mason since 2020 and is now a dual premiership skipper with the Swans who have won the past two flags.
Vandermeer has played every match since COVID during the Swans' golden era until this season where he missed a month of football after round 4 when sidelined with injury.
"The body has held up really well until this year where I have had a few struggles," he said.
"But I'm back playing now after a month off and hopefully can find a bit of form in the countdown to finals."
The past two grand final triumphs have been the obvious highlights of Vandermeer's time with the Swans where he rates the 2022 victory superior to last year.
Coached by Swans legend Luke Brookes, the 16 point victory over Kiewa-Sandy Creek played in atrocious conditions was the club's first flag in the TDFL since joining the competition in 2003.
"I think that first flag stands out to me the most, just the sheer relief of finally being able to win one in the Tallangatta league," Vandermeer said.
"There were times when I thought I would never win a flag, so to finally get the ultimate success... it was just a massive relief when that final siren sounded.
"It's something that I dreamt about as a kid and I guess that is what motivates most blokes to play football... to be playing in and winning grand finals.
"It certainly wasn't a great spectacle to watch because of the weather but it was still a huge celebration."
Some Swans may be surprised who Vandermeer pinpointed as having the biggest influence on his career.
"I would have to say Ash Van Klaveren," he said.
"Ash was there when I started and has been there since except for one season when he went into play for Wodonga Raiders.
"So we have played the most matches together and he has always been there by my side, especially earlier in my career when times were a bit tougher."
Nobody will be surprised who Vandermeer rates as his most talented teammates.
"Kyle 'Gaz' Cooper and Scott Meyer have been the standouts," he said.
"Gaz is only young and Scotty has retired now but Scotty is the best player that I have ever played with and was an elite big man.
"Watching Kyle each week is also something special and I'm glad I get front row seats to watch him play."
