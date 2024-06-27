WEATHER WATCH: Two low pressure systems are approaching from the west

The bleak cold conditions have continued for the last two weeks and are likely to continue to the end of June. Two low pressure systems are approaching from the west. The first one now crossing the Bight will bring patchy rainfalls in the next few days while the second one, a more stronger system, is now west of Perth and will bring heavier falls at the end of June or early July. The approach of these two low pressures will bring milder nights and less frosts, but daytime maximums will remain below the June normal. There has been an absence of high maximum temperatures this month. The highest temperature this month in Coonabarabran is only 18 degrees and this will be the first time since 1978 that the highest temperature did not exceed 18 degrees in June.