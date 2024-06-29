'I'm going to do all I can do': mum finds strength after cancer diagnosis

Suzy Smith's life seemed unchanged to those around her, despite having beaten breast cancer just a year prior.
However, her world was shaken when she received a shocking diagnosis of a rare and aggressive brain cancer last month.
The Wodonga woman's love for life and family remains steadfast, now emphasising just how precious every moment is.
Following a seizure in late May, the 62-year-old was rushed to Wodonga ED where doctors discovered two tumours on her brain.
Initially thought to be related to her previous breast cancer, further tests at St Vincent's hospital in Melbourne revealed the grim news.
Mrs Smith was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma multiforme, which has a life expectancy of 12 to 18 months with no cure.
While she faces a challenging future, she says she will continue to hold hope and "not feel pressured to give up".
"I'm not unrealistic, but I'm not going to be made to feel like I should go home and die," she said.
"I've got half a chance of surviving this cancer after the chemotherapy and radiation.
"I'm more disheartened to lose my independence.
"I can't work, I can't drive, and I've lost mobility on my left side, which makes my fine motor skills very weak.
"Simple tasks like tying my shoelaces take a lot of work.
"I don't have any pain ... yet, but I know that will come."
To support Mrs Smith's journey, a fundraiser has been organised by her daughter Kera Hick to raise much-needed money for her ongoing treatment.
"Growing up, Mum had always been the first there to help," Mrs Hick said.
"I know how hard this is for her to sit back and accept help.
"I'm terrified about losing my mum; she's my best friend, and it doesn't feel fair at all."
Mrs Hick said the hardest part was the uncertainty of the future.
"She looks normal; no one would know she has cancer - we're still trying to wrap our heads around the news," she said.
The fundraising event, to be held on July 14 at the Albion Hotel in Albury, will include raffles and door prizes.
"If anyone can smash this cancer out of the park, it's my mum," she said.
"She is determined to do absolutely anything she can to fight this awful disease."
Mrs Smith said she wasn't angry but had come to terms with the future.
"I'm not frightened; it helps me to stay strong," she said.
"I cry here and there, but the support from my family and friends has helped me along.
"I would be no use to anyone if I moped around saying 'I'm going to die, poor me'.
"I feel I've got an advantage now, a chance to say goodbye, a chance to really live life and make memories for my family.
"The way I look at it is, there's always going to be people worse than me.
"But I'm not going to let it chew at me because people have lived longer than what the doctors say - so why can't I?"
She realised the odds were low and "I have more chances of winning TattsLotto".
"I'm going to do all I can do and remain using the power of my mind," she said.
Mrs Smith is now looking to advocate to change the conversation around cancer, "because it's so ruthless and the research and funding are not there".
To donate visit the Go Fund Me page here.
