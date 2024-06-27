The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

One Border MP rapt at Assange release but another says he's no hero

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated June 27 2024 - 5:40pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Julian Assange's father John Shiption speaks to Helen Haines in Parliament House as ACT senator David Pocock watches on. Picture from Facebook
Julian Assange's father John Shiption speaks to Helen Haines in Parliament House as ACT senator David Pocock watches on. Picture from Facebook

Indi MP Helen Haines says she is pleased to have played a part in bringing WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange back to Australia.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.