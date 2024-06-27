Man crushed by shipping container at new Border tool site

A man has been injured in a workplace incident at a Wodonga construction site.
Emergency crews were called to the Sydney Tools car park on Anzac Parade about 11am on Wednesday, June 26.
A 47-year-old man was using a crane on a truck.
He removed a container from his truck using the crane, and was crushed between the shipping container and vehicle.
Police and paramedics were called to the scene.
The worker remained conscious and breathing during the incident.
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman confirmed paramedics attended the incident.
"One man in his 40s was transported by road ambulance to Albury Wodonga Health with upper body injuries, in a stable condition," the spokeswoman said.
The injured man, who lives in the Border region, wasn't employed by the tool business, and worked for a construction company.
Work was being undertaken in the area ahead of the tool retailer opening on Thursday.
A WorkSafe spokeswoman said the incident was being investigated.
"WorkSafe inspectors responded to the incident and will determine whether further action is required," the spokeswoman said.
