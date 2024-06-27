The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Competition is good': has this new store nailed what the Border is after?

Madilyn McKinley
By Madilyn McKinley
Updated June 27 2024 - 5:18pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sydney Tools Wodonga store manager Jerico Johns has enjoyed welcoming customers to the new store. Picture by Mark Jesser
Sydney Tools Wodonga store manager Jerico Johns has enjoyed welcoming customers to the new store. Picture by Mark Jesser

Another tool shop has opened on the Border, leaving some customers pleased to see more competition has been brought to the area.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madilyn McKinley

Madilyn McKinley

Journalist

Journalist at The Border Mail. You can contact me at madilyn.mckinley@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.