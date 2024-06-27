'Competition is good': has this new store nailed what the Border is after?

Another tool shop has opened on the Border, leaving some customers pleased to see more competition has been brought to the area.
Sydney Tools had a soft opening on Thursday, June 27, making it the latest addition to businesses on Wodonga's Anzac Parade.
Located next to Wodonga Homemaker Centre, store manager Jerico Johns said there has already been a positive reaction to the "one stop shop".
The Thurgoona resident has been a mechanic for 20 years and has previously ran mechanic shops, before making the switch to leading the new trade tool retail store.
He said customers, particularly tradies, are enjoying the range of "exclusive products".
Total Tools is currently being constructed less than one kilometre away adjacent to Bunnings, but Mr Johns is not concerned.
"One hundred per cent we will beat anyone's price," he said.
"But we shouldn't really have to, we have the market covered."
Sydney Tools has more than 90 retail stores across the country, including one in Wagga.
There is a grand opening for the store pencilled in for July 18.
Customer Kurt Jensen, of Albury, was only recently searching for a nearby Sydney Tools site and was excited to see one had opened in Wodonga.
He said he saved "a few hundred dollars" by shopping at the store.
"It's good to have a bit more competition," he said.
"A bit more range, variety is always great."
His first impressions of the new building was that it "is a bloody big store" and "very impressive".
Allans Flat resident Eckhard Greiner, said the store looked good but "just like anything, it will be interesting to see how long they last".
He said there seemed to be enough tool stores on the Border but he did walk away with a purchase of drill bits.
"It's just like a fishing shop, you're always going to walk away with something," he said.
Henty's Jason Toogood had previously shopped at the Wagga store and said it was great to see they were now on the Border as well.
"Competition is what we need," he said.
He said there was a lot to choose from and walked away with an adaptor he received at a discounted price.
Sydney Tools' neighbour Zambrero East Wodonga, opened on Tuesday, June 25, with other businesses including World Gym and Guzman y Gomez said to soon be opening in the area.
