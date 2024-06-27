Could this suburb be home to the Border's newest club?

In today's climate, you're more likely to read about the need for football clubs to merge as opposed to starting a new one from scratch.
With player shortages a regular occurrence in many grades, including juniors, in district competitions across our region, there will be plenty of people out there who think we've got more than enough clubs to cater for anyone who wants a game.
Try telling that to Darryl Carter.
The Auskick co-ordinator thinks Baranduda - one of the North East's fastest growing communities - has what it takes to become home to the Border's newest club.
After Beau Greenway's story went live yesterday, there were a number of comments online pointing out why it may not work but let's be clear, Mr Carter isn't saying there should be a senior side from Baranduda competing in the Tallangatta and District league next season.
He understands that Rome wasn't built in a day and that, in the first instance, the goal is to bridge the gap between Auskick and under-age football, potentially with an under-12s team in a competition like the AWJFL.
With a population of about 3500, Baranduda's Auskick program has 145 registered children from as young as five up to 11 years.
On that basis alone, you could mount an argument that Mr Carter has a point.
At the time of publication, 54 per cent of voters on bordermail.com.au believed there was room for another footy club on the Border.
Do you?
Xavier Mardling, The Border Mail, editor
