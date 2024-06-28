Call to solve dead ends with mystery and neglected graves

Beset with lung trouble, Henry Frey was staying at Corryong's coffee palace in early winter when he fell five metres from the first floor.
The plunge, from a door that had been boarded up due to construction, was fatal.
The grazier in his early 60s broke his neck.
The tragedy, with those details, was reported in The Argus, a Melbourne newspaper on June 2, 1903.
Now just over 120 years later, Mr Frey's grave is one of a group at Walwa's cemetery that is in disrepair and in need of some attention with its inscription nearly wholly illegible.
Walwa Cemetery Trust secretary-treasurer Janice Newnham said her organisation is keen to repair neglected graves but under the Victorian Cemeteries and Crematoria Act cannot fix or maintain memorials.
Only those who have a 'right of interment' have that ability and the trust is making a plea for families or others with knowledge of burials at Walwa to come forward to assist with identifying dilapidated graves.
"I'm terrified we're going to dig into someone's plot and I'm making a call out," Ms Newnham said.
"If you are a long lost relative and you can authorise repairs or if you know someone that is buried in the cemetery, please come forward so we can identify someone and get things sorted.
"We recognise that many of these graves are decades old and the right of interment holder has likely passed on, but in these circumstances, a close relative authorised by the trust committee may conduct reinstatement of memorials, after access rights are granted."
Complicating matters, the massive Black Friday bushfires swept through the cemetery, which faces the Murray River, in 1939.
"It destroyed quite a lot of monuments and grave makers and also destroyed records which were kept at a registrar's house which burnt down," Ms Newnham said.
The cemetery was officially gazetted in 1883 and it is estimated there are nearly 600 graves on the site, which was formed with those of different religious denominations buried in their own section.
The trust has contacted as many rights holders as possible but has identified particular graves in need of repairs.
"It might vary where some have just got very small cracked concrete or wonky headstones to some where the concrete top has collapsed," Ms Newnham said.
Surnames of those interred that a present day link is being sought with include McKenzie-McHarg, John, Drage, Smith, Driscoll, Wilkinson, Hearn, Ross, Frey, Drummond, Reid, Germer, Wilson, Silvester, Morante and Grant.
Ms Newnham said the trust was also interested to gain information about potential 'lost' graves with the topography indicating burials without markings.
Anybody able to assist the trust should email information to walwacemeterytrust@gmail.com.
