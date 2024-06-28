The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Call to solve dead ends with mystery and neglected graves

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
June 29 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two graves in a bad state at the Walwa cemetery. An appeal is being made to find families of those interred to help with repairs. Picture supplied
Two graves in a bad state at the Walwa cemetery. An appeal is being made to find families of those interred to help with repairs. Picture supplied

Beset with lung trouble, Henry Frey was staying at Corryong's coffee palace in early winter when he fell five metres from the first floor.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.