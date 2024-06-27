Old and slow? Star forward snarls at suggestions of sluggish Bulldogs

Star forward Trent Castles has scoffed at suggestions that a perceived lack of leg speed could prove to be the undoing of the Bulldogs during finals.
With coach Joel Mackie alongside Castles, Luke and Kade Garland, Kris Holman, Josh Lloyd and Nathan Chamings the Bulldogs have their fair share of players well over 30-years-old.
Outside the kennel there is a popular theory that the Bulldogs could be vulnerable on the wide expanses of Walbundrie Sportsground and they are old and slow.
Castles felt the older players who boast a lot of O&M experience would help and not hinder their flag aspirations come the business end of the season.
"I've heard a few whispers that rival clubs feel we are old and slow," Castles said.
"Yes we have got a fair few players in that 30 plus age bracket but that doesn't necessarily mean you are old and slow.
"If you look at our starting midfield of Tom Findley in the ruck with Ollie Browne, Sam Crawshaw and Cooper Page... they are all young.
"So we have got a young midfield and yes Joel and Luke are 30 plus but they are not our main midfielders.
"The younger blokes have really stepped up in the midfield and we have got the luxury of Joel and Luke playing across half-forward which is a dangerous combination.
"There are a lot of clubs with their fair share of players over 30 and they are still performing.
"So internally we feel their finals experience could prove invaluable during September."
Castles, 36, admitted he was taking longer to recover between matches now that he had reached the twilight of his career.
The prolific goalkicker is enjoying another solid season to lead the league goalkicking title with 42 goals from Osborne's George Alexander (41) and Holbrook's Luke Gestier (36).
"I haven't missed a match but I'm certainly feeling the body a lot more as I get older," he said.
"Anyone who gets to my age and is still playing and says otherwise... is lying.
"It's a lot harder than when I was in my prime between 25 to 30, that's for sure.
"But I'm still leading the league goalkicking and probably should have kicked a few more than I have.
"We have a lot more avenues to goal this season and play a more team-oriented style compared to me being the only focal point in attack.
"That keeps the opposition guessing instead of just focussing on trying to stop me which has been good."
Castles has been reunited with Mackie this season for the first time since 2009 where the pair played in a flag together at Albury under legendary coach Paul Spargo.
"It's a bit different playing under Joel, it brings back memories for me being at Albury again," Castles said.
"He gives me a lot of Spargo vibes with his coaching style and he has been really good.
"Joel has delivered a few sprays when warranted but they are not over the top and he speaks well and tactically has got a smart football brain."
Mackie has had an instant impact as coach at the kennel with the Bulldogs in second spot with an 8-2 record after missing finals last year.
A recent loss to Giants could be costly in regards to their top-two aspirations but Castles feels snaring the double chance is a realistic goal.
"What we are hoping for is a top-two finish and it's certainly a realistic goal," he said.
"Obviously we dropped a match recently against the Giants but they were certainly the better side on the day.
"The competition among those top-six sides is extremely tight and if you don't come to play, there's a fair chance that you will get beat.
"I wouldn't be surprised if the side that wins the minor premiership still ends up losing three matches... it's that sort of season.
"We definitely have the list capable of winning the flag, we just need to be at full-strength and firing.
"At the moment having Luke, Joel and Zach Bye out... that's three of our best five players.
"You put those three blokes back into our side and it's going to make a huge difference."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.