The Border Mail
sport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Basketball

Bittersweet blow for Bandits with Jackson unavailable for clashes

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated June 27 2024 - 5:39pm, first published 5:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lauren Jackson in action for the Albury-Wodonga Bandits against Sutherland earlier this season. File picture
Lauren Jackson in action for the Albury-Wodonga Bandits against Sutherland earlier this season. File picture

The Bandits will be without star Lauren Jackson for at least the next two rounds and potentially beyond as she inches closer towards her 2024 Paris Games dream.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.