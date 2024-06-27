Bittersweet blow for Bandits with Jackson unavailable for clashes

The Bandits will be without star Lauren Jackson for at least the next two rounds and potentially beyond as she inches closer towards her 2024 Paris Games dream.
Four-time Olympian Jackson joined the Opals this week ahead of two games against China in Melbourne, as the Australian squad continues its Olympic preparations.
Bandits' coach Sam McDonald admitted it's now a case of "wait and see" as to if the Bandits will have Jackson back on court this season, with the undefeated ladder leaders finals bound.
"You just look at the numbers she's putting up for us and you'd love to have that week in and week out, but we just want her to give Paris the best crack possible and that's what we've been trying to do to support her in preparation," McDonald said.
"We would absolutely love it if she makes the Opals for the Australian Olympic team."
Jackson posted an incredible 50 points and 19 rebounds in the side's most recent victory against Sutherland.
"She's playing really good basketball and that's a byproduct of all the hard work she's been putting in," McDonald said.
The 2024 Paris Olympic Games run from July 26 to August 11.
The Bandits have three more rounds left of the NBL1 East home and away season, facing Inner West Bulls, Bankstown Bruins and Sydney Comets.
Border star Emma Mahady is also still currently unavailable due to injury.
While the Bulls sit at the bottom of the table, McDonald admits his side can't become complacent this weekend as they meet for the home clash.
"They've definitely improved as the season's gone on and they've given the finals bound teams a run for their money," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.