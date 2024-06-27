The Border Mail
Albury Football Club has just named its coach for the next three seasons

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
June 27 2024 - 6:31pm
Max Lynch (left) and Brody Mihocek during a Border visit by Collingwood.
Max Lynch (left) and Brody Mihocek during a Border visit by Collingwood.
Max Lynch (left) and current Wangaratta coach Ben Reid at a Collingwood coaching clinic with Springhurst Primary School in February, 2017.
Max Lynch (left) and current Wangaratta coach Ben Reid at a Collingwood coaching clinic with Springhurst Primary School in February, 2017.

Albury has just appointed former AFL ruckman Max Lynch as a non-playing coach for the next three years.

Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

