Health agency to face trial after death of North East woman, 93

Lawyers for Benalla Health will contest a workplace health and safety charge at trial following the death of a 93-year-old woman.
The Morrie Evans Aged Care resident had been in a chair when it failed as a staff member tried to move it in October 2021.
WorkSafe staff say the back of the chair detached, and the woman fell backwards and fractured her rib.
She died a week later.
WorkSafe staff investigated the matter and charged the healthcare provider in August 2023.
It's alleged Benalla Health failed to ensure that people other than employees were not exposed to risks to their health and safety.
The matter was listed in Wangaratta court on Wednesday, June 27.
The healthcare service was ordered to stand trial.
The case is listed for directions in the Melbourne County Court on July 26.
