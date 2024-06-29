YOUR SAY: As Ned Kelly said, 'I ask that my story be heard and considered'

Largely due to the amazing courage of school teacher Thomas Curnow, the planned train wreck and police massacre was avoided, and the Kelly gang's reign of terror ended. The entire colony celebrated. When you visit the new Ned Kelly Discovery Hub at Glenrowan, there is no mention of the Republic of North East Victoria, even though only a decade ago it was thought to be the main reason for the siege. Not any more - instead at the entrance to the hub is this quotation from Ned Kelly "I expect a special train will be sent from Benalla and I am going to kill the lot". If anything is going to be commemorated or celebrated this weekend, it should be Thomas Curnow's remarkable bravery, and the demise of the Kelly gang of murderers.