North Albury business owner fired up for move to city centre

A former farm supplies business in central Albury is undergoing a renovation to become the new home of a leading seller of wood heaters.
Mr Stoves Pool World will relocate from its home of 17 years on Mate Street in North Albury to the former Doug Dydes Produce Store on David Street by the end of 2024.
The subsequent building was purchased at auction by Mr Stoves Pool World owner Mark Platt for $1.76 million in September 2023, who is in the process of refurbishing it.
Jindera farmers Doug and Colleen Dyde bought the property in the late 1970s and sold the business to Paul Ziebarth in 2008, who continued to operate it until the second half of 2022.
Mr Stoves Pool World started in 1983 and moved from the historic Railway House on Young Street to Mate Street in 2007 under former owners Garry and Michelle Rutland, who sold the business in 2014 to Mr Platt.
Mr Platt said he was pleased to secure the building after leasing at Mate Street for the past decade.
"We'd been looking around for a suitable place to go for a while. I drove past it one day and saw it was closed, because we used to pop into the old Doug Dyde store from time to time," Mr Platt said.
"We kept an eye on it and then it came up for sale and we were fortunate enough to get it.
"We're about halfway through the refurbishment of it.
"It needed a bit of TLC, but the bones of the building are good and we're looking forward to taking it forward."
Mr Platt revealed a new roof had been installed and all asbestos used in its original construction had been removed.
"The plan is to be in before the end of the year. The big jobs are almost done," he said.
"We re-roofed it and the concreting is under way. We had our first pour on Wednesday, so that will give us a nice, smooth working surface all the way through.
"We're redesigning the toilets and office area and we're looking forward to welcoming people to our new showroom.
"We've got some big ideas, but we'll keep those under our hat.
"We're behind Elks Hunting and Fishing and that's a lovely building there. There's an L-shape driveway that will work well for people loading up fireplaces and bits and pieces.
"We think we'll be a good complement to the Elk's shop because of most of the people who go to the hunting and fishing shop are outdoor people and they're typically the people who have wood fires, and that is what we do best."
Mr Platt said the new building will provide a more practical workspace for Mr Stoves Pool World.
"Where we are now has worked very well, but we're a destination shop if that makes sense. People have to come here with a specific purpose," he said.
"It will be more usable for us because the other building is a bit more cluttered in the warehouse. We're putting a flat floor all the way through.
"The showroom will be at the front and we'll have a more usable warehouse space at the back."
The Mate Street building last sold in 2021 for $1.1 million.
