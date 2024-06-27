Aurora's 'Lost Astronaut' takes Albury on galactic journey through space

Aurora is back and set to captivate the Border community once again, but this time with a journey through space.
The 'Lost Astronaut' is an immersive experience that promises "to transport visitors to an otherworldly realm."
The adventure follows the story of a stranded astronaut who must rebuild their ship to escape an enchanted planet.
It will redefine Albury's Botanic Gardens and unveil space through the use of holograms, lasers, and interactive projections, as well as immersive soundscapes and other sensory mediums.
Albury's mayor Kylie King said it was a must for the community to step into the unknown, "to see how the story unfolds."
"It's different from what we've had in previous years," Cr King said.
"It's a great theme and something that will definitely draw you in."
Creative director Juan Zubiaga said this year's theme was more than two years in the making and featured a "mesmerising experience for all."
"It's not just a light show," he said.
"We're trying to create a different path... a story and connection."
More than 60,000 people visited the vibrant displays last year, but "It's a completely different concept this year."
"It's more interactive," Mr Zubiaga said. "More family-friendly."
Sydney company Laservision has again devised the show in partnership with Albury Council.
Project manager Yasmin Tan said it was her favorite show to work on so far.
"The concept and story behind it, as well as the visuals, are beautiful throughout," she said.
"We want to create fun. That's what this show is, excitement, and magic."
The ticketed show will open on Friday June 28 and run until Sunday, July 21.
For bookings visit: auroraalbury.com.au
