The Border Mail
sport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Star Bulldog sidelined until round 13, big Bulldog makes surprise return

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated June 28 2024 - 7:39am, first published 6:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jindera coach Joel Mackie will need to orchestrate a win against Lockhart on Saturday to keep the Bulldogs' top-two hopes alive.
Jindera coach Joel Mackie will need to orchestrate a win against Lockhart on Saturday to keep the Bulldogs' top-two hopes alive.

FIVE BURNING QUESTIONS WITH JOEL MACKIE

Q: The recent loss to the Giants has left little margin for error in the run home in regards to your top-two aspirations?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.