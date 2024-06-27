Star Bulldog sidelined until round 13, big Bulldog makes surprise return

Q: The recent loss to the Giants has left little margin for error in the run home in regards to your top-two aspirations?
A: It definitely could prove to be a costly loss but just highlights how tight the top-six is this season. If you are off your game, even a little bit, you will get found out. So we have got little margin for error and need to get better.
Q: What were your impressions of the Giants after playing them for the first time?
A: They were exactly like I thought they would be. They pressure up really well and outworked us to be honest. They are a well disciplined team and over the duration of four-quarters were better for longer than us.
Q: Star recruit Luke Garland has been missing since round 7 with a quad complaint. Is he any chance of playing this week?
A: I don't think we will be seeing 'Garlo' until after the bye to be honest. We won't be taking any risks with him at this stage of the season and hopefully he will be back in round 13 against Howlong.
Q: Lockhart this weekend shapes as a dangerous road trip if you don't come to play?
A: Definitely. I think the Demons are arguably the most improved side in the competition considering where they have come from and are an ultra competitive side at the moment. They play an exciting, quick brand of footy and we will have to bring our pressure game to combat that.
Q: In a bit of an unexpected bonus big Bulldog Ben Dower played reserves last weekend in his first match of the season after it was initially feared he would miss this year with a knee injury?
A: Ben recently got some good news in regards to his knee which is great for him and the club. Obviously he is lacking match-fitness but with so much time left in the season has plenty of time to get himself right for senior selection.
ROUND 11
Saturday, June 29
Culcairn v Holbrook
Bill. Crows v Brock-Burrum
Magpies v Osborne
Henty v CDHBU
RWW Giants v Howlong
Lockhart v Jindera
Danger match for the Bulldogs who have been below their best over the past fortnight after getting beat by the Giants and trailing Culcairn at half-time last weekend. With the resurgent Demons back as a finals contender, the trip to Lockhart is the most dreaded by opposition sides apart from Osborne. But with a top-two spot up for grabs, expect the Bulldogs to sneak home. Verdict: Jindera by seven points
