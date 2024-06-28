There's a significant change to Player Points System for O and M, TDFL, O&K

Three of the Border and North East's leagues will next year undergo their greatest alterations since the introduction of the Player Points System (PPS), moving to a sliding scale of success.
AFL North East Border - the governing body for the Ovens and Murray, Tallangatta and District and Ovens and King leagues - has just announced its decision.
"As a region, we want to acknowledge that this is a significant shift in how the Total Team Points has been implemented up to this point, which is why we have endeavoured to have clubs notified ahead of the traditional time prescribed within the policy," AFLNEB region manager Zac Hedin said.
"While this will be a change for clubs within the OMFNL, TDFL and OKFNL, there are a number of leagues across the state who have been utilising similar structures with success, ultimately, the region and leagues want to see competitive competitions which will lead to better outcomes for all involved."
The PPS was introduced in 2016 with the aim to equalise competitions, leading to greater interest, bigger crowds, stronger clubs and stronger competitions.
O and M clubs have a base limit of 40 points, but five of this year's 10 teams have additional points.
North Albury, Myrtleford and Wodonga Raiders have 46, Wodonga 42, while Corowa-Rutherglen was awarded 60 points after being forced out of last year's competition, primarily due to a player shortage.
Yarrawonga, Wangaratta, Albury, Wangaratta Rovers and Lavington have 40 points.
After 10 rounds, the average for each club is Albury (37.2), Corowa-Rutherglen (44), Lavington (31.6), Myrtleford (36.9), North Albury (38.6), Wangaratta (38.5), Wangaratta Rovers (38.7), Wodonga (31.9), Wodonga Raiders (35.2), Yarrawonga (35.4).
Points are awarded on a number of factors, including performances over an extended period.
Under AFLNEB's new system, Total Team Points (TTP) will be based on each club's final position, including finals, from 2024.
In the O and M, the premiers will have 36 points for 2025, the runner-up 37, the losing preliminary finalist 38, fourth 39, fifth 40, sixth 42, seventh 43, eighth 44, ninth 45 and 10th 46.
Clubs can still apply for extra points.
"The leagues have been proactive in providing feedback and exploring new opportunities through this process, as well as working collaboratively among themselves and with the region to get to this outcome, on behalf of AFLNEB, I thank them for their positive involvement," Hedin added.
The decision is bound to be a major talking point at games on Saturday.
"The O&M fully supports the recent decision by AFLNEB to implement a scaled points structure for next season," O and M chairperson David Sinclair said.
"This will bring into effect a more structured approach to the addition or reduction of club point allowances, fully implementing the AFL Vic Country PPS as it was originally intended when introduced in 2016.
"As we've experienced this year, a competitive competition is the corner stone of supporter engagement. As a league, the O&M have only had four clubs participate in the Grand Final since 2008 and we see this as an important step in the sustainability of all clubs as part of the overall state equalisation strategy.
"It is also important to note that clubs will still have opportunity to apply for extra points under this structure for reasons including population base, employment and education opportunities and junior structure that currently exists."
After 10 rounds of the O and M season, the clubs have averaged
