The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Family history can, in fact, be a real page-turner, Pauline Wilson should know

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
June 30 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yarrawonga-based family researcher and writer Paula Wilson will talk about her research, writing and the publishing process on a Riverina book tour throughout July. Picture supplied
Yarrawonga-based family researcher and writer Paula Wilson will talk about her research, writing and the publishing process on a Riverina book tour throughout July. Picture supplied

Pauline Wilson's great-grandmother was locked up as a teenager for being too devoted to God.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.