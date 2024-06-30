Family history can, in fact, be a real page-turner, Pauline Wilson should know

Pauline Wilson's great-grandmother was locked up as a teenager for being too devoted to God.
At 19, she was admitted to Kew Lunatic Asylum in 1894 for mania caused by religious excitement.
It was a common enough term at the time.
Yarrawonga-based author Wilson said her great-grandmother had even felt there was some divine intervention at play when she was taken in by the police.
"She was there for eight months, which was good for those times," she said.
"Some people were taken in as orphans and lived there until their 80s!"
Wilson said she had only a few historical sources to decipher what happened to her great-grandmother.
"I had a few little notes to show what she was diagnosed with," Wilson said.
"She was quite 'excitable and violent' and deemed a threat to other patients so she was in solitary for some time.
"The notes say she became 'dull and stupid' so one wonders if she was drugged."
Those few resources helped inspire Wilson's second book, Breaking Free, which was published late last year.
The historical fiction novel exposed the abuses and mistreatment that were all too common in mental institutions during the late 1800s.
Wilson said writing a story about real people presented some unique challenges.
"I was a bit concerned about the living descendants and what they might think of how I portrayed their ancestors," she said.
"So I decided to change the names and that way I was able to add my own impressions of what might have happened where I had gaps in the facts."
When Wilson started researching her family history for her first book, she had no idea it would be so addictive.
She had unearthed some fascinating facts about her ancestors in her research.
"I was very surprised to learn that my three-times-great-grandmother, the protagonist in my current work in progress, lived to be 100, which was incredibly rare for someone born in 1835," Wilson said.
"Also finding a few convicts lurking in my past was surprising, in a good way.
"There were some tremendous characters amongst my ancestors, which I thought would be of interest to people other than just my family."
Wilson encouraged anyone who had a good story in their family to "write it down".
She said people should talk to their family members while they still had the chance.
"My grandparents were still alive well into my adulthood," Wilson said.
"I actually recorded some of their stories.
"Family stories are a great source of material for historical fiction.
"I have been watching the latest series of Who Do You Think You Are?
"It doesn't matter who the subject is, there is always an interesting story lurking in their past."
Having written her debut novel Conflict At Hanging Rock in mid-2022, Wilson would now speak about her research, writing and the self-publishing process on a Riverina book tour throughout July.
She will visit Mulwala Library on Tuesday, July 9, 2.30pm, Howlong Library on Thursday, July 18, 11.30am and Corowa Library on Thursday, July 18, 3pm.
For more information or tickets, visit the Riverina Regional Library website: rrl.nsw.gov.au/events
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.