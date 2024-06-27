Border man arrested after victim 'partially decapitated' inside home

A Border man has been charged over the alleged horrific stabbing murder of a woman in Sydney, with reports the victim was partially decapitated.
The 42-year-old man was arrested at the scene of Thursday's incident after a 000 call.
Police attended a home on Clements Street in Russell Lea, an inner western suburb of the city.
Superintendent Christine McDonald said the caller reported that the woman was screaming and in need of help.
She said police were faced with a confronting scene when they arrived, with clear evidence the matter was a homicide.
"The scene that police arrived to, and noting that police were on scene one minute after the 000 call ... it is very clear that is a homicide," she said on June 27.
"So you can imagine if you're known to the victim and you're a housemate of hers, you would be extremely distressed."
The man was arrested and was later charged with murder.
He is expected to face court on Friday.
The 42-year-old is from the Albury-Wodonga region and police said he moved into the Sydney sharehouse two to three weeks ago.
There were five people living at the Clements Street premises, with the three other occupants home at the time of the alleged murder.
The Daily Telegraph reported the woman, who is aged in her 50s, was "partially decapitated" during the incident.
Investigators have established a strike force to examine the incident, which occurred about 11am.
Superintendent McDonald said the alleged killer and victim weren't dating.
"What I do know and what I believe to be true, is that they were not in an intimate relationship," she said.
"The fact that they are living together, residing under the one roof, albeit for two to three weeks, makes it a domestic violence related incident.
"What we do know is there were five people residing at the location, one being the victim, one being the person that is now assisting us with our enquiries, and another three persons that are also providing statements.
"What I can say is that the victim suffered significant and multiple injuries to her upper body.
"In relation to the weapon, we're talking stab wounds, it is a bladed instrument."
Police said the 42-year-old man was arrested at the home and was taken to Burwood station.
He was taken to the Prince Alfred Hospital for treatment for his injuries and for an assessment.
He was charged with murder after being released from hospital.
His matter is listed before Parramatta Local Court.
