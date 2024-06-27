The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Border man arrested after victim 'partially decapitated' inside home

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated June 28 2024 - 9:40am, first published 9:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police bloke off the street in the Sydney suburb of Russell Lea on Thursday, June 27, after the woman's death. A man from the Albury-Wodonga region has been charged with murder. Picture supplied
Police bloke off the street in the Sydney suburb of Russell Lea on Thursday, June 27, after the woman's death. A man from the Albury-Wodonga region has been charged with murder. Picture supplied

A Border man has been charged over the alleged horrific stabbing murder of a woman in Sydney, with reports the victim was partially decapitated.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.