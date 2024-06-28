Tributes for 'coaching genius' after sudden passing

It's The Border Mail sports reporter Georgia Smith here with this week's footy newsletter.
The football community is mourning the loss of a "coaching genius" following the sudden passing of district league coaching legend Peter Copley. In a touching tribute to the much-loved football identity, friends and former teammates have shared their memories of the decorated player and premiership coach.
Albury Tigers believe they have found the "perfect candidate" to lead them through the next three years, with a former AFL ruckman appointed to take over at the helm next season.
And Vandermeer has plenty to cheer about this weekend as the loyal Swans' co-captain prepares to reach a special club milestone.
