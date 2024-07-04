Looming deer 'plague' threatens motorists' lives, says MP, harvester

Fears of a North East deer plague threatening the lives of motorists on the fringes of towns have been raised after claims of uncertainty over a state funded control program.
Farmers, however, who engage deer harvesters to cull the animals on their properties, can control the growing numbers, an Upper Kiewa Valley grazier says.
A Wodonga deer harvester said the animals were growing in numbers in the Border region, and agreed with a North East MP's concerns that if the $18.25 million Victorian Deer Control Funding Program ended on June 30, the safety of motorists was at risk.
"Deer are at record numbers and present a growing threat to people's lives," Benambra MP Bill Tilley told the Victorian Parliament last week.
"This is now a deer plague that threatens people's lives. I'm told the continued funding may come from another bucket of money but my fear is the government and ... the Animal Justice Party will conspire to save Bambi.
"The funding needs to be transparent - it must be maintained and deer need to be controlled."
The Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action rejected Mr Tilley's claims, saying the deer control funding program launched in 2020 was initially funded for four years, but that it was ongoing.
"To support implementation, the 2020-21 state budget committed initial funding of $18.25 million over four years and there is $4.4 million per annum ongoing to the Victorian Deer Control Program," a DEECA spokesperson said.
"Across 2023-2025, a $5 million investment through the deer control program is supporting regional projects to reduce the impact of deer on significant ecological values, water supplies, national parks and Aboriginal cultural heritage across Victoria."
Grazier Harry Ryder, who has a cattle property covering several hundred hectares in the Upper Kiewa Valley, said he was "largely unconcerned" about the deer control funding program.
"I'm happy to get private shooters, deer harvesters to come on to my farm," he said. "They're very effective in keeping the deer numbers on my property under control.
"But I certainly agree that deer on the roads is a big problem, we hear stories all the time about cars hitting them - it's nothing new, but this is where funding to cull deer outside of farms could be spent.
"A few years back, there was some legislation changed that deer were able to be taken and harvested for pet food, and I think some of it might have been for human consumption.
"There's an abattoir works down at Howlong that take deer - now that's working magnificently, I can't say enough good words about that."
Deer harvester John Riley agreed any lapsing of funding for the control program would have little effect on farmers who were already engaging harvesters to control the number of deer on their properties.
"The issue is not with rural farms," he said. "There's a lot of deer there, and there are deer harvesters who go out and cull the deer to help the farmers and that's how we get paid.
"But where people are hitting deer and getting their cars totalled is more just out of town in sub-rural areas.
"So, for example, Baranduda Boulevard, just out of Wodonga there, and the back way to go to Beechworth and Myrtleford, there's quite a lot of deer that are being hit there.
"They're coming off the range where you can't actually go in and hunt as a recreational hunter, but if there was a government contract put out for that area, then a deer harvester such as myself, or a contract shooter with the right licensing, could apply, and they'd be able to go in and cull the numbers in that specific area.
"The government needs to put out more contracts for professional shooters to go in - that's where cutting funding for that control program would affect not just shooters but the safety of people on the roads."
Northern Victoria Animal Justice Party MP Georgie Purcell has been contacted.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.