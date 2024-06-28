It's in the mail: hope in sight for small town left with no post office

A North East town left with no mail service after its post office suddenly closed will be able to access their mail again from Monday, July 8.
However, Barnawartha locals will still have to travel to Wodonga or Chiltern to collect their parcels.
Australia Post said it had assigned a van to the centre of town to handle letters, banking and bill payments.
Locals were surprised and puzzled when their general store, which acted as an agent for Australia Post, closed without warning on Friday, June 21.
"Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Barnawartha Post Office is closed until further notice," a sign posted on the mailboxes said.
An Australia Post spokesman told The Border Mail: "Given the sudden nature, Australia Post worked to quickly put temporary alternative arrangements in place, including free mail redirections, while we explored possible options for customers.
"In order to service the local community, a mobile Australia Post van is scheduled to be operational in Barnawartha from July 8 providing a range of services including Bank@Post and Post Billpay.
"We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused the local community and thank them for their patience and understanding."
The van will be parked at 38 High Street at the rear of the Town Hall and operate from 10am to 4pm Monday to Friday.
Services include Bank@Post, Post Billpay, mail/parcel lodgment, PO Box mail collection and non-delivery area mail.
Parcel collections will remain at Wodonga Post Office on High Street, Wodonga Plaza LPO on Elgin Boulevard and Chiltern LPO on Main Street.
Barnawartha's Matt Clarke of Star Hotel, has been one of those assisting, by delivering parcels to surrounding properties, not for Australia Post but for courier company Toll.
