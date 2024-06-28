The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Teenager 'devastated' at theft of $10,000 NDIS-funded bicycle

Madilyn McKinley
By Madilyn McKinley
June 28 2024 - 6:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackson Gray, 15, has Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia and relied on his e-bike to give him some independence. Picture supplied
Jackson Gray, 15, has Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia and relied on his e-bike to give him some independence. Picture supplied

An e-bike that has given freedom to an Albury teenager with a disability has been stolen.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madilyn McKinley

Madilyn McKinley

Journalist

Journalist at The Border Mail. You can contact me at madilyn.mckinley@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.