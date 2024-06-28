Teenager 'devastated' at theft of $10,000 NDIS-funded bicycle

An e-bike that has given freedom to an Albury teenager with a disability has been stolen.
Jackson Gray, 15, had his orange Trance X Advanced E+ Giant taken from West End Plaza in Albury on Tuesday, June 25 between 4.15pm to 5.20pm.
The Xavier High student was spending the afternoon with his girlfriend, where he locked it up with a chain on a bike rack in the undercover parking area.
When he returned, he found the bike missing and it was reported to police with CCTV footage reviewed, however nothing has been done.
His mother, Sharnie Gray is urging the Border community to keep an eye out for the bike to give Jackson a bit of his independence back.
"Jackson is very devastated at the moment that a bit of freedom for him has been taken away," she said.
Jackson has hereditary spastic paraplegia, a physical disability that impacts leg strength and mobility.
He received the e-bike in February through the NDIS, with Mrs Gray saying it is worth about $10,000.
The bike has allowed for the teenager to ride to his physio appointments after school and spend time with his friends.
"He's been so independent, it's been amazing," Mrs Gray said.
"Obviously it's just been stolen, it's just taken everything from him because it was his.
"He loved that bike."
Jackson is also an athlete, playing in National Wheelchair Basketball League.
Albury police have been contacted for comment.
