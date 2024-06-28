Man who assaulted partner by pulling her hair has a 'history of violence'

A Lavington man with a history of domestic violence heatedly argued with his partner in their car before grabbing her hair and aggressively yanking her head downwards.
In doing so, the woman's elbow slammed into the centre console, preventing her head from doing the same.
Defence lawyer Tim Hemsley told Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin that Julian Sutcliffe had already spent three days in custody directly related to his crimes.
"Mr Hemsley," she said, "your client has an unenviable record (for) ... domestic violence offences."
Ms McLaughlin said the facts of the case along with his record meant the court had no choice but to order a full sentence assessment report.
That will be to determine whether there are any sentencing options available other than full-time custody for Sutcliffe, who appeared in court via a video link to the Albury police station dock.
Sutcliffe, 31, of Cheyenne Drive, pleaded guilty to domestic violence-related charges of common assault and stalking or intimidation.
The court was told that Sutcliffe and the victim, 25, were in a relationship for about 18 months and had a son aged five months.
They were at home on June 9 about 12pm when Sutcliffe became agitated about the victim's mother being in the residence.
The mother left soon afterwards, though the couple continued to argue.
Police said the woman then put their child into their car before briefly returning to the house.
As she returned to the car, Sutcliffe reversed it to the end of the driveway then stopped.
She got in and they bickered as they drove into central Albury - she made clear she was going to tell the police about what was happening.
With that, Sutcliffe drop her off on the east side of Olive Street.
"The victim crossed the road and the accused performed a U-turn before stopping to tell her to get in the car, which she did," police said.
Sutcliffe then turned around at the Olive and Swift streets roundabout and headed south on Olive.
"The victim and (Sutcliffe) continued arguing, at which point (he) grabbed a large amount of the victim's hair on the right side of her head and aggressively pulled her down by the hair towards the centre console of the vehicle."
The woman felt sharp pain when her elbow hit the console, then began screaming at Sutcliffe to let her out of the car.
Sutcliffe let go of her hair and she pulled away, leaning towards the passenger door so he couldn't grab her again.
Witnesses to her screaming contacted police, providing them with a description of Sutcliffe's car that they used to try to find him.
They continued to drive around, then Sutcliffe stopped in South Albury so she could get out.
She began walking back towards the Albury CBD; as she did so, Sutcliffe phoned her father.
Police said the father then phoned her and told her to get back in Sutcliffe's car and go home.
She did just that, and they headed home via the Hume Freeway.
"While on the (freeway), the victim made comments about the accused 'being crazy' ... ," police said.
Sutcliffe accelerated aggressively, causing her to fear for her safety and that of their son.
On getting home, he got their child out of the car and handed him to his mother, who remained sitting out the front as Sutcliffe "continued to yell" at her.
Once again, he called her father.
Sutcliffe was arrested by police at their home on June 21 about 12.30pm.
He will be sentenced on August 7.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.