Rovers' defender Murray explains where her 'competitiveness' comes from

There's no denying Molly Murray's dedication to Wangaratta Rovers.
Residing across the border in Culcairn, the Hawks' defender has been clocking up the kilometres each week to train and play.
The 18-year-old former Henty Swampie has been going from strength to strength in her second A-grade season at the club, after making the switch from the Hume League three years ago.
"I feel like I needed to take another step with my netball and see what else I could do," she said.
"I'm definitely a lot more settled this season. Last year was a big step coming up from juniors, but this year I know what to expect.
"Knowing the players that I'm going to come up against makes it a bit less daunting."
It was her family connection to the club which also helped prompt her decision, with brother Sam currently at the helm of Rovers' senior football side.
"My life has been consumed with a lot of footy," she laughed.
"Every weekend I go and play, and if Nick's playing on a Saturday night we'll come home and watch him and maybe even on the Sunday re-watch Sam's game.
"If they ever needed a kicking partner, it was always 'Molly, come out the back, we need you to kick the ball or handball', or something like that.
"I guess it has given me a bit of grunt and definitely a lot of competitiveness."
But she's the first to admit when it comes to handing out advice, they agree to stick to their own lanes.
Rovers currently sit in eighth spot with one win alongside Albury and Lavington this season, but Murray believes it's feeling like the tide is starting to turn.
"This year is feeling a lot more positive," she said.
"Last year the scores were being blown out, which wasn't great, but this year we're actually keeping it within a reasonable margin.
"This is the second year with mainly the same team, so it's been good to mould into more of a team."
Rovers will have former Vixen Kim Borger at their disposal this weekend against Corowa-Rutherglen, in what will be the Victorian Netball League star's second appearance in Hawks' colours.
"She's got a lot of knowledge," Murray said.
"Even when we played Maggies, she just gave everyone so much feedback and advice, which was so good.
"It's going to be a hard game, but we'll have Kim and I guess we'll just see what comes out on the day, which is all we can do."
