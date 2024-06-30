From making ends meet to success was a beautiful transition for mum

Lavington's Kimmie Fox had no choice but to juggle parenting and working, turning a challenging situation into a success story fueled by her passion.
The then 17-year-old waitress started her beauty business from her spare room in 2012 while caring for her newborn son and managing the demands of being a single mum.
She later would go on to have a further two children.
That small beginning, she said, was the foundation for her inspiring journey.
The owner of Flair Beauty in Wodonga, previously Bombshell Beauty Academy's Salon, had always had a passion for makeup, practising on her friends and creating makeup tutorials.
Before launching her storefront in Albury's Dean Street in 2019, she was just scraping by using her makeup skills to freelance. Never did she know she would then turn that passion into a successful career and go on to open a beauty academy.
"I was offering online courses teaching others how to apply makeup and learn beauty techniques while getting qualified," she said.
With more than 50,000 students, her business had been an overnight success.
"It's been an exciting extension of my work," she said. "Helping others achieve their entrepreneurial dreams."
Her biggest challenge was navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing her to rethink her business, which pushed her towards further expansion.
"Another major challenge has been balancing motherhood with running three successful businesses," she said. "As a single mother, it's a constant juggling act to ensure I'm giving my best to both my family and my work. However, these challenges have also been opportunities for growth and innovation."
She said when she first started out, "I was trying to make ends meet - pretty much still a child myself.
"The early days were challenging, with no staff and a limited client base. Work-life balance was tricky, but my children were my motivation to keep pushing forward."
She said while there will always be highs and lows in business, the key to growth was "consistency with your customers and clients."
She said while her business journey had been challenging, "every step had been worth it."
"Seeing the impact we've had on our community and the industry is immensely rewarding," she said. "I'm excited for what the future holds and to continue growing and evolving."
