The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

From making ends meet to success was a beautiful transition for mum

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
Updated July 1 2024 - 7:07am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lavington's Kimmie Fox says her business is booming. Picture supplied
Lavington's Kimmie Fox says her business is booming. Picture supplied

Lavington's Kimmie Fox had no choice but to juggle parenting and working, turning a challenging situation into a success story fueled by her passion.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.