The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

When your idol says this about you, it doesn't get any better than this

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
June 28 2024 - 2:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sienna Toohey is back home after her incredible performance at the Olympic trials. Picture by Mark Jesser
Sienna Toohey is back home after her incredible performance at the Olympic trials. Picture by Mark Jesser
Sienna Toohey claimed the 100m breaststroke bronze medal at the Olympic trials. Picture by Mark Jesser
Sienna Toohey claimed the 100m breaststroke bronze medal at the Olympic trials. Picture by Mark Jesser
Sienna Toohey became Australia's fastest 15-year-old female breaststroker, eclipsing Leisel Jones' 200 mark.
Sienna Toohey became Australia's fastest 15-year-old female breaststroker, eclipsing Leisel Jones' 200 mark.

Rapidly emerging Albury swimming sensation Sienna Toohey met her idol after smashing a 24-year-old record.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.