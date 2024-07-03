Long time between drinks: cheers again as small town's only pub reopens

When the only pub in a small Riverina town abruptly closed earlier this year, locals were devastated and left pondering what the future will hold for their beloved watering hole.
But Henty's historic Doodle Cooma Arms has quietly reopened, delighting townsfolk, nearby farmers and travelling shearers who gathered there on Friday night to celebrate the classic old pub's return.
New owner Owen Zhang received a hero's welcome on June 28, with not quite a packed house, but about 70 people popping in for a quiet drink with their mates over the night.
The Doodle Cooma Arms closed its doors in February, was advertised for sale and sold on May 22.
Since then Mr Zhang, who was originally from Jiangsu in China before moving to study in Sydney and getting into hospitality there, quietly prepared his newly acquired country pub for its "soft opening" on June 21.
"We're not really going to have a grand opening at this stage, we're just making sure everything runs smoothly and that everyone's happy," he said. "We understand it has a very historic character and we want to retain that, we want to look after the local people."
While the property was listed with McDonald Hospitality Brokers for $995,000, Revenue NSW has the sale price listed at $890,000.
The sale marks the fifth time the Henty pub, originally built in 1889, has changed hands in the past six years, after being sold in 2016, 2019, 2020 and 2022.
Part-time cleaner Ray Coote and retiree Neil Quinlivan - both keen supporters of the pub in the past - said they were delighted to hear the hotel had reopened its doors.
"Somebody saw a sign in the front of the grocery store that it was opening again last Friday night, and word just spread around very quickly," Mr Coote said. "So I'm back here now at my favourite spot and my dog is allowed to come in here."
Mr Quinlivan said when the pub closed in February, the closest place for townsfolk to go for a beer was the Henty Bowling Club.
"There's absolutely nothing wrong with the club, it's a great place, but it's not the same as having a beer with your mates at a country pub," he said.
"Henty has got everything, it's got a hospital and, now, well, it's got a pub again."
Head chef Jason Hu said the menu which had been simplified was "a work in progress", featuring a combination of Australian and Asian cuisine.
Hu said the team was trying to retain the atmosphere and heritage feel of the old building while offering quality food at a reasonable price.
"This is a classic old pub, it's very old, it's been a big part of this town for a long time," he said. "When Owen bought it with his business partner, it came as is - everything, the tables, the chairs, all the equipment was ready to go, we just had to set it up.
"Last Friday we had a sort of soft opening, which attracted about 100 people - I think people were very happy to see the hotel reopen - and tonight ... well, word has certainly gotten around."
Mr Zhang, who is living on the premises, said he had plans to improve the pub's accommodation.
"Upstairs we have 10 rooms but at the moment we only have public toilets in the corridor for people to use," he said. "We're going to upgrade the rooms so each has its own ensuite, this will make them more attractive for travellers.
"We don't want to change the downstairs much - we'll make the karaoke area more beautiful - but we believe the locals would prefer the public bar to stay the same, that's important.
"We want to keep the heritage, not change the style - this is very relaxing for the people who have come to this pub for many years."
Pat Murphy, a former shearer and transport operator, has been a Doodle Cooma Arms local for 45 years.
"I've got a few bricks in this place, mate," he said. "I've been living here for so long that some people here say I'm almost a local.
"We've had a lot of people in this pub, many different owners especially in the past six years. It was terrible when it shut again in February, it's bad, bad for the town.
"For many years, we'd all come down here on a Saturday and have a yarn or on a Sunday and have a bit of a talk."
Mr Murphy, who recently broke both hips, relies on a walking frame to get around.
"There's disabled access at the back of the pub, otherwise I wouldn't be here, I would be able to come here - they look after us here," he said.
Former hospital worker Ray Jones lives a five-minute stroll from the pub.
"I moved here from Geelong in December 2022 and have never looked back," Mr Jones said.
"Just walking down the street here, people will say hello to you, ask how you're going and stop for a chat.
"I've never struck that in Geelong unless you knew the person, so people here are so friendly; it's very different to the city.
"I moved up here to be closer to my daughter and where I worked from Geelong hospital I was a frontline worker, and I got sick and tired of going to work and having my life threatened.
"I'm kind of semi-retired here now, I've bought a house here in Henty and absolutely love it.
"A bowls club serves a purpose, but a local pub has much more of a chatty feel about it, I think it's just fantastic this place has reopened."
Henty farmer Gary Terlich said it was fortunate the pub had opened in time for the Henty Machinery Field Days in mid-September.
"I'm a local, but I only come here once every two weeks, but I haven't been here for months since it closed," he said.
"The fact that it's reopened is great for the town. With the Henty field days, they get a month of high business, before and after the event. It's fantastic that it will be open for this September.
"This is very much a community place."
Broker Dan McDonald said he had seen plenty of interest from city investors looking to the regions.
"I think it's absolutely fantastic these people have decided to buy and reopen the pub, it's important for a country town to have a pub," he said.
"There has been a lot of interest in regional pubs from investors recently, if it's done right, and from all accounts these people are doing it right; these old pubs can be great investments."
