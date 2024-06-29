Paver-wielding patron called Peffer put on 'significant' display of affray

A magistrate has cast doubts on a violent Lavington man's chances of turning his life around, highlighting she is guarded "in the extreme" about his rehabilitation.
Todd Mathew Peffer was being sentenced in Albury Local Court over an affray at an Albury pub where he tried to attack a man he knew with a stool and a paver.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin said it was a "significant" example of an affray given it occurred in a public place, at Beer Deluxe in Kiewa Street.
Ms McLaughlin pointed out there were three separate occasions where Peffer confronted the victim.
CCTV security footage, she said, showed these approaches "and the ongoing nature of this offending".
"I am guarded to the extreme as to his prospects of rehabilitation," she said.
Peffer, 52, of Kotthoff Street, had pleaded guilty to the charge, for which he was placed on a 14-month supervised community corrections order.
Under the order he will be subject to a daily curfew between the hours of 8pm and 6am.
Peffer was also convicted and fined $1800.
The affray matter took place on September 21, 2023.
The court previously heard that Peffer knew the victim, who was sitting at a table in the beer garden.
Peffer approached the table and stood opposite the victim, then reached into the pocket of his pants and pulled out a small blue paver.
"The accused raised it in his right hand while yelling at (the victim)," police said.
The other man stood up and moved around the table to avoid Peffer, who put the paver down and raised the bar stool "as if to strike (the victim) as (he) retreated".
Three staff members approached the men, one grabbing the bar stool off Peffer.
He grabbed the paver again and tried to strike, but again the man moved backwards.
Peffer tried to strike him with the paver again but the victim raised his hands to stop him.
He was then dragged to the exit by staff members.
Defence lawyer Suryan Chandrasegaran said it was clear there were threats by his client to use violence.
"Unfortunately he does not have a good record before the courts," he said.
Mr Chandrasegaran said Peffer would continue to require mental health treatment on returning to the community.
He submitted that a community corrections order with supervision would be the most appropriate sentence.
Peffer appeared via a video link to jail, from where he would be released on Saturday, June 29, on parole over unrelated matters.
