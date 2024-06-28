Police still investigating violent death of Fijian man with Border links

Police continue to investigate the suspicious death of a man found with significant head injuries.
Fijian man Maciu Tale Tuitubou, who has spent time on the Border, was found with major head injuries at a home in Granville on March 17.
Mr Tuitubou had previously listed Howlong as his place of residence on social media and he had a sole trader business number registered in Albury.
Police had been called to the Granvill house about 12.55pm following reports of a fight.
The 36-year-old was taken from the Louise Street property to hospital in a critical condition.
He later died.
A 28-year-old man was arrested at the scene but was arrested without being charged.
Acting Superintendent Darren Beeche said police had conducted extensive enquiries but needed more information.
Officers are particularly keen to speak to a woman who held open an umbrella at the scene but left before emergency services arrived.
"We are reaching out for assistance from the community as we continue to investigate this for Maciu's family, who have been left devastated," Acting Superintendent Beeche said.
"We especially need this woman to come forward as we believe she might have information that could assist police with their inquiries.
"My detectives are working hard to find the answers for Maciu's family."
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
