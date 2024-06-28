When you're 18, this is the last player you want to see heading towards you

Lavington's Jesse Hart is only seven months out of high school, but has never faced a tougher exam than last Saturday.
The 18-year-old was taking his place in defence against Wodonga Raiders when arguably the league's strongest player - Cam Ellis-Yolmen - wandered towards him.
Hart is strong enough at 193cms and 92kgs, but the former AFL player is next level power, particularly at O and M level.
"'Schneids' (coach Adam Schneider) told me if he was to come down there, I'd be the one to take him," Hart recalled.
"I didn't expect him so soon (laughs), he's a super player, his size and strength is elite, he's so quick and powerful."
Hart kept him goalless, although Ellis-Yolmen did work his way into the midfield at times, clocking up a match-high 15 contested possessions.
Ellie-Yolmen sits second in the league for CP's with 170, behind Lavington's Billy Glanvill (175).
Hart had 18 touches himself, including eight marks.
"I think I've developed a fair bit, it's good with the opportunities, being out of the Bushies (Murray Bushrangers) system, you get to experience one footy and that makes a major difference," he suggested.
"Earlier in the year I was playing third tall, but then we had a couple of injuries, so I've played No. 2 or even No. 1 tall sometimes, that's been massive for my development."
Hart is the son of two-time Panthers' premiership player and popular club stalwart Graham.
"Dad helps me out a bit, he's pretty good, he knows it's my football journey now and takes a back seat, but still gives me a few tips where it's needed," he offered.
Hart will have some firepower back in defence with Jono Spina playing his first game in three weeks against Yarrawonga on Saturday.
The home team's 2022 Doug Strang medallist Leigh Williams produced some of his best football of the season in the first half against Wodonga last week, kicking three goals and taking a handful of powerful marks.
The Pigeons have also named pacy forward Brayden Coburn for his first senior game this season after completing farming commitments, while Cam Wilson has also been named after his overseas trip.
Wangaratta's inability to field its strongest midfield continues with Hunter Gottschling out of the home game against North Albury.
The Pies are missing their four best midfielders, including Alex Federico (overseas), and Gottschling was terrific against Wangaratta Rovers last week, posting 29 disposals and two goals.
Wangaratta was pipped with 30 seconds left, but the cracking form of ex-AFL player Pat Naish was a standout.
Naish played on a wing and racked up 36 touches, including 17 contested possessions, with his ball use one of the features in a top-quality clash.
The Pies have regained an emerging on-baller in Harry Hewitt, while forward Michael Newton has been named for his first game in a month.
North has named Murray Bushranger Cody Gardiner, but gun defender Julian Hayes will miss with concussion.
Wangaratta is fifth, two wins behind North Albury, and the Pies must adopt a NSW State of Origin-type desperation as a loss would almost certainly end any top three hopes and it's been 21 years since a club won from the elimination final.
Elsewhere, Myrtleford is home to Wodonga, Wodonga Raiders host Albury, while Wangaratta Rovers are away to Corowa-Rutherglen.
