The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Delight felt over an end to mum's fight for what carers say was her right

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
June 28 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga's Sheree Clampit says to have her funding back enables her to feel secure again. Picture by James Wiltshire
Wodonga's Sheree Clampit says to have her funding back enables her to feel secure again. Picture by James Wiltshire

A Wodonga woman with a chronic disability requiring her to receive daily care has expressed her relief and delight at securing a new funding plan.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.