Delight felt over an end to mum's fight for what carers say was her right

A Wodonga woman with a chronic disability requiring her to receive daily care has expressed her relief and delight at securing a new funding plan.
Sheree Clampit had been left stranded - and was only partially saved by volunteers - when the National Disability Insurance Scheme withdrew funding.
It left her struggling for six weeks, as she requires up to 14 hours of support each day for such basics as feeding.
But doubts about a way forward have been removed now she comes under a new NDIS plan that addresses all her needs.
Ms Clampit received the good news soon after her story was told in The Border Mail.
"I'm so relieved," she said.
"I was getting to the point of worrying about my carers and how they were going to pay their rent.
"Now I don't have to worry about that. It's put my mind at ease."
Ms Clampit, 30, was born with the condition arthrogryposis multiplex congenita, or AMC, which means she has virtually no muscle tissue in her arms or legs and is barely able to bend her joints.
She said before receiving funding from NDIS, she didn't have a lot of support and would rely on her family for assistance.
"I had a bucket of funds from the council, but nothing as much as what I'm getting now," she said.
"It has been difficult, especially being a mum too - my son Hayden, now eight, has always been very independent but he needs me to be my best too," she said.
NDIS worker Shantelle Melbourne said Ms Clampit's journey to a secure future was marked by numerous hurdles.
"Being employed and getting paid again has relieved the pressure for all of us support workers," she said.
"But I understand that comes with the job and it's a selfless one - we will always be there first for our clients.
"People don't realise the importance of being a support worker and clients aren't cash cows.
"It brought me joy knowing that Sheree can feel in control of her life again when it comes to making decisions without feeling the burden of her disability."
