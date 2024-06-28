'Give back to the community': a football club, jumpers and a vision to help

A southern Riverina sporting community did not bat an eyelid when it came to supporting their regional cancer centre.
Holbrook Football and Netball Club auctioned about 85 specially-designed jumpers and has donated all gate-takings from Saturday, June 1 to the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre.
Organiser of the fundraiser and Brookers co-coach Andrew Mackinlay had the target of raising $10,000, which was soon changed to $20,000.
But $58,525 later, he presented a cheque to the centre on Friday, June 28, and said the money raised felt "overwhelming".
"The Thursday before the auction, I got a bit of a gauge and a few people sort of mentioned they were keen to donate and I thought, if we can get the $30,000, that would be unbelievable," he said.
"As the night went on, I was trying to do the numbers in my head and I was thinking, we might get close to $45,000 here.
"It went over $50,000 which is incredible."
He said the fundraising efforts could not have been done without the generosity of the community.
Senior and reserve players wore jumpers donated by Mackinlay that were auctioned off after the match against Henty.
Despite being colourblind, Mackinlay designed the jumpers to be inverted Holbrook colours, with some green and mostly yellow, the colour predominantly used by the trust fund.
He was shocked to see the first jumper auctioned for $500, with the highest bid on the night around $2500.
The thought of having a fundraiser had been on the North Albury resident's mind for a while, after watching his uncle George Mackinlay die from bowel cancer in 2019.
"Him and his family couldn't speak highly enough of the facility," he said.
Mackinlay's grandparents have also had treatment at the centre centre.
"The way they were treated and the staff here are absolutely amazing and I can't think of a better way to help and give back to the community," he said.
Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund manager Tom O'Connor said the donation was incredible.
"To have a town like Holbrook get behind and do such an amazing fundraiser led by Andrew, just demonstrates the importance of what the centre is in this area," he said.
"It's been a huge moment."
The manager said the centre had a strong responsibility to make sure it spent the money locally in the community.
