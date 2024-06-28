The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'The most generous night of the year': Border's big hearts make for 'Big Give'

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
June 28 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corowa and District S.H.E Shed's Barbara Farrar and Maggie Nightingale at the Border Trust's annual Big Give event on June 27. Picture supplied
Corowa and District S.H.E Shed's Barbara Farrar and Maggie Nightingale at the Border Trust's annual Big Give event on June 27. Picture supplied

The Border Trust hails it as the "feel-good night of the year" where the generosity of this community is brought into the spotlight with the joy of giving - and receiving.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JO

Jodie O'Sullivan

Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.