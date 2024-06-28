'The most generous night of the year': Border's big hearts make for 'Big Give'

The Border Trust hails it as the "feel-good night of the year" where the generosity of this community is brought into the spotlight with the joy of giving - and receiving.
The trust held its 2024 Big Give grant showcase on Thursday, June 27 with more than $846,00 shared among 40 community initiatives across six local government areas.
A digital storytelling program that aims to bring together different generations and promote positive ageing was among the high-impact projects to receive funding.
Arts Yackandandah received $5000 for that initiative, while the Corowa and District S.H.E Shed received $4597 to provide a space for its members to enjoy.
Meanwhile, $2000 will be put towards providing "essential comfort" by way of new bedding for the Hilltop Patient and Carers Accommodation Centre at Albury.
From foster kids to foodshare, native nurseries and preserving our pioneer heritage, the Border's Trust's most generous night again supported projects addressing community equity, connection, and wellbeing across the region.
With an ethos to "connect people who care to local causes that matter", the Trust's executive officer Sue Gold praised the ingenuity, passion, and dedication of local not-for profits.
"The creativity and commitment of our local organisations in addressing areas of need are truly inspiring," Ms Gold said.
"The generosity of our local donors is a wonderful example of the resiliency, vibrancy, and health of our community.
"Together, we are making the Border region a better place for everyone, now and into the future."
The Border Trust has a proud history of "making it easy" for individuals, families, businesses and others to support local causes and opportunities that align with their values.
That support extends across the six local government areas of Albury, Federation, Greater Hume, Indigo, Towong and Wodonga.
As part of Thursday's showcase, nearly $550,000 was also distributed for rounds 5 and 6 of the Towong Community Bushfire Disaster Relief Fund which was established in response to the 2019/2020 bushfires.
AT A GLANCE: 2024 Community grant recipients
A Better Life for Foster Kids Incorporated Project: Crisis Cases for Emergency Foster: $5000
Albury Wodonga Regional FoodShare Project: FoodShare Volunteers - Safe & Seen: $4430
Albury Wodonga Volunteer Resource Bureau Project: Drive to Connect 3: $5000
Albury Wodonga Volunteer Resource Bureau Project: Multicultural Lunch Series 2024: $5000
Albury Women's Shed Inc Project: "Together We Can" - Equipment Replacement: $3,623
Arts Yackandandah Project: Positive Ageing Digital Storytelling Intergenerational Project: $5,000
Beechworth Toy Library Project: Toy Library Expansion: $2,500
Corowa and District S.H.E. Shed Inc Project: Expand and Enjoy: $4,597
Country Hope Project: Hugs: $5000
Fight Cancer Foundation - Hilltop Albury Project: Essential Comfort - new bedding for Hilltop Accommodation Centre: $2000
Jindera Pioneer Museum Project: Jindera Lantern Festival: $2000
Kiewa Catchment Landcare Groups: Fostering a more connected Landcare community in the Kiewa Valley: $3905
Make Me Mobile Charity Limited Project: Cans 4 Vans: $1400
Our Native Garden Nursery Inc. Project: Undercover Propagation - all weather shelter for volunteers: $4,790
St John Ambulance Australia (Vic) Inc Wodonga Project: Volunteer recruitment and training program: $2500
Survivors of Suicide & Friends Project: Winter Solstice 2024 event: $4,875
The Carevan Foundation Ltd Project: Community Outreach Program: $5000
Totally Renewable Beechworth Project: Winter Warm-up for Tenants: $3000
Wahgunyah Football Club Inc Project: Wahgunyah Football and Netball Indigenous Round: $4000
