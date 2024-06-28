Well done to all those named in Basketball NSW Talented Athletes program

St Patrick's Parish School's Felix Solomon has been named in the NSWPSSA basketball team.
The year six student will contest the nationals at the Gold Coast late next month.
"Felix is an elite defender, with great body positioning and fast feet," Albury Cougars' coach Adam Menz said.
"He's often tasked with defending much larger opposition in the paint and is also a great defensive rebounder.
"His speed, athleticism, and effort in running the floor, also makes him a serious scoring threat."
The youngster also plays in Wodonga and represented MacKillop when he made the state team.
"Felix loves basketball, and always keen to take on feedback, trying to improve his all-round game," Menz added.
"He has spent significant time working on his speed and jumping (vertical) - mostly self guided, utilising online tutorials via YouTube."
The 12-year-old's favourite player is Australia's NBA player Josh Giddey, while his favourite team there is Golden State Warriors.
"I like his game awareness and his shooting," he suggested of Warriors' superstar Steph Curry.
The Cougars have recently had nine players selected into Basketball NSW's Talented Athletes program.
"This is a really strong result for a city of our size, when compared to associations like Newcastle, Wollongong and Maitland," Menz said.
"Eight-hundred and fifty-seven athletes trialled from across NSW."
The other players are Lilly Hilton, Ethan Crisp, Ted Vesey, Blake Di Stefano, Masiey Player, Hugo Menz, Ryan Crook and Tom Toepfer.
