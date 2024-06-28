The Border Mail
sport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Basketball

Well done to all those named in Basketball NSW Talented Athletes program

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
June 28 2024 - 3:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Felix Solomon has made the NSWPSSA basketball team. Picture by James Wiltshire
Felix Solomon has made the NSWPSSA basketball team. Picture by James Wiltshire

St Patrick's Parish School's Felix Solomon has been named in the NSWPSSA basketball team.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.