Fate of strip club in limbo after revised management plans put forward

It's unclear if the current Albury Council will make a decision on a CBD strip club proposal.
Councillors are due to enter caretaker mode from August 16 ahead of local government elections in September and only have three meetings remaining in their term.
The club, proposed for a former beauty salon in Olive Street, was first detailed in a development application submitted to the council's planning department in October 2023.
Its proponent Tamara Dixon said she was not "100 per cent sure" when the adult entertainment venue, to be named Emberz, would be on a council agenda but a July 22 meeting had been floated as a possibility.
The council's service leader city development David Christy declined to specify a date for a decision.
"The timing of the development application going to council is still to be finalised, as there are still some processes to go through before it can be presented for decision," Mr Christy said.
"We requested further information from the applicant prior to Christmas, which was provided in April and the application was then publicly re-notified.
"We are still awaiting some further clarification and information prior to finalising our recommendation to council."
Readvertising the proposal resulted in previous venue management and site plans being superseded.
Among the changes are different opening hours.
Previously it was expected the club would operate 7pm to 3am Wednesday to Saturday and close at midnight on Sundays.
It is now planned to begin trading from 8pm from Wednesday to Sunday, excluding Thursdays when the venue's doors would open from 9pm.
The delayed start reflects late night shopping occurring in Albury on Thursdays.
Concerns about the strip club's impact on surrounding businesses prompted a petition by the owner of the nearby Olive Health Foods which attracted more than 1400 names.
Its proprietor Rachael Hart told The Border Mail in November "it's just not the place for it".
A petition in favour of the club and circulated by Ms Dixon drew the support of around 700 people.
Despite, the proposal being readvertised for feedback, all original submissions and petitions will remain attached to the file for consideration by councillors.
Among them is one from Farrer MP Sussan Ley who criticised the site and trading hours as well as the nature of the entertainment.
"There are also concerns with the current venue management plan. Namely, the venue, and the proposed operating hours of 7pm to 3am, entices antisocial and potentially illegal behaviour to occur, including on Arnolds Lane, further impacting surrounding businesses," Ms Ley said.
In the latest management plan, it declares that access from Arnolds Lane, which runs off Olive Street, will be for staff only and patrons attempting to enter via that route will be directed to the front of the venue.
Staff at the main entrance will be instructed to monitor the behaviour of patrons and if there is any damage to vehicles or premises police will be called and ID details gleaned from a scanner of customers given over.
