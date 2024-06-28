How a mislabelled sign sends bushwalkers scrambling up on hands and knees

Hikers heading out to summit a Riverina landmark could find themselves scrambling up loose rocks on their hands and knees thanks to an incorrect sign.
There are two tracks to the top of The Rock, but the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Services has admitted to a mistake in labelling them both the same difficulty.
"One of the current signs incorrectly identifies Yerong as a grade four walk," a NPWS spokesperson said.
"The new signage will clarify to visitors that Yugay walking track is grade four while Yerong is rated as grade three."
Grade four tracks are recommended to experienced bushwalkers and "may be long, rough and very steep", according to the Australian Walking Tracks Grading System.
A grade three track "may have short steep hill sections a rough surface and many steps", but is recommended for most ages and fitness levels.
Regular gym-goer Rachel Lonergan said she was fooled by the signage when she and a group of other CrossFit women visited the site to catch the sunrise.
"Getting halfway up and we are literally on our hands and knees climbing up the cliff faces, it was so hard," she said.
"You do get to a point where you have to watch where you are stepping."
Ms Lonergan said she and her companions were all physically fit, but had to take 40 minutes catching their breath after reaching the top.
"It was bloody hard," she said.
Despite this, the group made it to the summit in time for the sunrise, although some members sustained minor grazes.
It is understood that paramedics regularly respond to emergency calls to The Rock from injured walkers, particularly during spring when the walk is busier.
On occasion, helicopters are called in where accessibility is limited.
The SES also assist paramedics with rescues at The Rock, including those of people who get stuck at the summit after sunset.
"We do get calls to incidents at the top of the rock, or in the national park," SES The Rock unit commander Tony McPhail said.
"Some people have received injuries from the loose shale, and loose rock."
The NPSW said there was signage at the start and end of the Yugay track telling hikers of the difficulty and steep uneven terrain ahead, and that the easiest route to the summit is via Yerong track.
New signage to correct the error has been commissioned and will be installed "in the near future".
